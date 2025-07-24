Rescuers recover body of retired army officer swept away by flash flood in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Body of one of the two people who were swept away into a drain of a housing society in Islamabad has been recovered, rescue officials said on Thursday.
The rescue officials have confirmed the body is of Colonel (retd) Ishaq Qazi, who was in the vehicle with his 25-year-old daughter when the duo was swept into a storm drain by floodwater on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
