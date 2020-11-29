Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats

JERUSALEM: Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad. Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died after attack on his car. Meanwhile, the US announced economic sanctions on Chinese and Russian companies that Washington said had supported the development of Iran´s missile program. The four firms, accused of “transferring sensitive technology and items to Iran´s missile program,” will be subject to restrictions on US government aid and on their exports for two years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.