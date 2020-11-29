Health official sacked over fake report of anti-polio drive

JHANG: The District Health Authority’s CEO on Saturday sacked the vaccinator of anti-polio campaign for submitting fake report about polio eradication drive. The official was sacked after an inquiry about six polio-affected children cases in the district. The Health CEO vide his notification No 7188/E dismissed vaccinator Muhammad Shahid of BHU of Kot Sai Singh. However, no action had been taken so far against any senior health administrator responsible for monitoring and for utilising polio education funds after the report of six polio-affected cases. When contacted, Health CEO Dr Mehboob Qureshi said that the vaccinator had been terminated as two last polio cases were reported from the catchment area of the BHU of Kot Sai Singh. The DHO and other health officers had been directed to monitor the performance of volunteers/ daily wagers.