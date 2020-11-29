Workers flay plan to sack Steel Mill employees

LAHORE : Working class has condemned the decision of retrenchment of 4,500 Pakistan Steel Mill employees causing their economic and social death in the present inflationary days and aggravating unemployment while one of the employees died from shock.

The Prime Minister was reminded that his party made commitment in its election campaign to run this largest national steel mill efficiently. Labour leaders urged the premier to arrange for honest and professional management to run this steel mill successfully instead of closing it and alternatively allow them to avail voluntary separation programme with equitable financial protection to Steel Mill employees like PIA employees instead of termination of their services.

These demands were raised in a resolution passed by All Pakistan Workers Federation in a meeting held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.