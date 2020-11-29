Unpaid metro bus staff end protest after talks

LAHORE : The ticketing staff of Metro Bus Service on Saturday protested against the administration over nonpayment of salaries for the last three months.

They stopped issuing tickets to the passengers. According to them, they were not given their salaries for the last three months. They blocked the metro track to press their demands. They stopped bus service operation.

Later, the administration held negotiations with the protesters and assured them of paying salaries soon. They ended protest after the assurances.