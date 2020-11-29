PU awards five PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its five students.

Najmul Aarifeen, son of Allah Ditta, has been awarded a PhD in Solid State Physics after approval of his thesis

entitled ‘Theoretical Investigations of Thermodynamic Properties of Cd Substituted Zn-Chalcogenides’; Muhammad Usman, s/o Amir Ahmed Sheikh, in Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled

‘Relationship Between Board Structure, Ownership Structure and Value of Business Firms: Role of Business Group

Affiliation’; Haq Nawaz, s/o Muhammad Saeed, in Education after approval of his thesis entitled ‘School Curriculum Implementation Determinants: Intended and Enacted Curriculum at Secondary Level in Punjab’; Muhammad Arfan, s/o Bashir Ahmad, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Principles of Cultural Development in Prophet (PBUH)

Era-Analytical Study’ and Muhammad Asif Javed, s/o Muhammad Arif, in the subject of Geomatics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Irrigation Water Demand Modeling by Monitoring Crop Health Cycle: A GIS and Remote Sensing Perspective.’