Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

Mother throws 3 girls into well

Islamabad

A
APP
November 29, 2020

Rawalpindi : Three children including an infant were died as their mother threw them into a well, before jumping into it in a nearby area of Gujjar Khan here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the mother of children Sonia of 30 had domestic dispute with family members and after an altercation, she took her three children to a nearby well and threw them into it, later she also jumped and tried to attempt suicide near Gulyana Mor in Gujjar Khan.

On information, rescue teams rushed to the scene and started the rescue operation.

The three girls namely Anita of 6 month, Rida Fatima 5 year and Nida Fatima 3 years were died in the tragic incident while the woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition by rescuers.

