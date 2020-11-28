‘Mishandling of sugar, wheat, LNG issues caused Rs550b loss’

ISLAMABAD: Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath' host Shahzeb Khanzada said in Friday’s programme that facts were placed before the public and prime minister, but the ministers and special assistants blamed him despite the fact that all information shared in the programme is proven authentic. Shahzeb Khanzada said the ministers and special assistants are giving wrong information to the prime minister and hence damaging the country and also the prime minister politically. “We have informed the people about over Rs550 billion loss over mishandling of sugar, wheat and LNG issues,” Shahzeb said, adding, “We had repeatedly warned that delay in sugar and wheat import will cause damage and the same happened.”

However, he said, PM’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill said import was delayed due to corona. He said Shahbaz Gill is perhaps unaware that Jordan and Egypt made record import during corona time and saved their countries from crisis. “We were attacked, but later on the premier admitted that delayed import caused crisis,” he said.

Shahzeb said if the persons involved in misinforming the premier were not made accountable, then the crisis which happened during the first two years to the PTI rule may also happen during the third year. He said the prime minister’s directions of importing sugar in February were also not implemented. He said the sugar mills owners were given opportunity for minting billions by buying the whole year’s stock on high price.