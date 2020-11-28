close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Five-year-old girl dies after falling into manhole

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

KASUR: A five-year-old girl died after falling into an open manhole near Arzanipur village on

Friday. Abdul Latif’s daughter Misbah went for some work but did not return home. Later, her body was found from the manhole.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday.

Three robbers snatched cash from Amjad near Basti Sabri while unidentified thieves broke into the house of Rafiq near Kaniwala village and took away cash. Unidentified thieves entered the house of Zulfiqar near Jabo Mail village and stole valuables.

