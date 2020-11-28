SHC orders to stop individuals building mosques on state lands

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur on Friday ordered all the deputy commissioners to remove encroachments and directed them to prevent any construction even for a mosque by individuals on state lands, suggesting the government to build mosque and appoint Pesh Imam and Mowzaan on salary.

While hearing a petition against the encroachment on proposed lands and revenue quarters, the SHC ordered the deputy commissioners to remove all illegal encroachments from the state lands and proposed housing schemes, especially from the revenue employeesâ€™ quarters. Meanwhile, the court has ordered all the deputy commissioners to vacate not only revenue departmentâ€™s quarters but other properties as well. The court had adjourned the case till December 17.