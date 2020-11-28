‘Revenue Darbar’ for women in Mansehra soon

MANSEHRA: The district administration would organise a ‘Revenue Darbar’ for women to address their inheritance and land-related issues once and for all, an official said on Friday.

“This is happening for the first time that we are going to organise such Revenue Darbar to address the land-related issues of people through one-window operation and the district’s hierarchy is also part of this public welfare event,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told reporters here.

He said women were being deprived of their share in the inherited land but henceforth they could approach the Revenue Darbar to get all such issues settled.

“This is a tremendous way to provide relief to people and all the procedures required from land mutations to issuance of domiciles are being carried out here through the one-window operation and such women-only darbar would also be organised shortly,” said Dr Qasim. He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in the district was 10 percent as compared to overall 8 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We have been testing over 300 people daily for the Covid-19, which is second to Peshawar in the province and this is why our cases are more than that of other districts,” said Dr Qasim.