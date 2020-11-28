Rescue 1122 academy to be set up in Khyber district

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up its own Rescue 1122 Emergency Services Academy in Khyber tribal district to provide professional training to officers and field workers for prompt service delivery.

The academy will be set up at Shakus in Tehsil Bara of Khyber tribal district with an estimated cost of Rs3.1 billion on a 300 kanal piece of land, officials in Rescue 1122 told APP.

The project has been approved by Provincial Working Development Party and work on it would soon start.

Shakus is located west of Peshawar’s Hayatabad Township where vast land is available for the academy’s construction.

Initially, 600 Rescue 1122 workers and cadets will be trained for this emergency service.

Eight satellite stations of Rescue 1122 Service will also be set up on main highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to passengers during emergency situation.

These satellite stations will be established at a cost of Rs155.2 million on main highways including Kohat-Bannu Road, Sari Gambeela, Peshawar-Mardan and Mardan-Swabi MI Motorway, Katlang-Mardan Swat Expressway, Sari Saleh Hazara Expressway, Malakand Tunnels and Lowari Tunnel, Chitral.

Two Rescue 1122 stations each in all seven tribal districts will also be established.

Likewise, one Rescue 1122 station each will be established in all former frontier regions (FRs).

Establishment of Rescue 1122 satellite stations in merged areas has been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) that will cost about Rs3670 million.

Similarly, 28 new stations for forest fire fighting, existing stations will be equipped with additional ambulances, firefighting trucks and building evacuation apparatus under national disasters risk management fund costing Rs429 million to provide instant services to people.

Rescue 1122 has signed an agreement with Careem Auto Service to deliver its emergency services to people at their doorsteps through the latter’s mobile app.

This initiative of the government will provide quick and instant relief in case of fire, roads accidents, earthquakes, floods, building collapses and other emergency situation to the people.

The agreement has enabled masses to avail emergency services of Rescue 1122 promptly and call out its ambulances and fire brigades through Careem auto service mobile app. A separate option is available in Careem application to get services of Rescue 1122.