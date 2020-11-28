Ground-breaking of Gwadar’s golf course performed

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever nine-hole golf course was inaugurated during a ground-breaking ceremony on the N10 Coastal Highway in Gwadar Friday, says a press release.

The golf course, previously planned to be 6-holes, has been upgraded to a 9-hole course and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Gwadar’s first golf course is located in a luxury residential community -- China-Pak Golf Estates by CPIC Global.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the site by Gwadar Development Authority Director Shahid Ali.