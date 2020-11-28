12 more fall prey to Covid-19, 1,423 test positive in Sindh

The coronavirus has claimed 12 more lives in Sindh, taking the death toll to 2,897, and infected another 1,423 people in the province over the past 24 hours, the chief minister said on Friday.

“We have lost 12 more lives due to the coronavirus infection in Sindh overnight and the death toll is 2,897, while 1423 new cases have emerged when 12,226 samples were tested,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report.

He said 12,226 samples were tested and 1,423 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus, showing an 11.6 percent detection rate, which he described as dangerous. So far 1,952,783 tests have been conducted against which 170,206 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Of them 88 per cent or 149,115 patients have recovered, including 802 overnight.

Across Sindh, 18,194 patients are under treatment. Of them 17,422 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 759 at different hospitals. The condition of 685 patients is stated to be critical, including 50 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 1,423 new cases, 1,157 were reported from Karachi: 410 from District East, 389 from District South, 148 from District Central, 131 from District Malir, 40 from District Korangi and 39 from District West.

Hyderabad saw 68 new cases, Badin 37, Tando Allahyar 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Umerkot nine, Thatta eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sukkur six, Jamshoro five, Khairpur and Dadu four each, Larkana and Ghotki three each, Tando Mohammad Khan two, and Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to observe the standard operating procedures strictly.