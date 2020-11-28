Portal for registration of schools launched

LAHORE:The School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday officially launched Private Education Provider Registration & Information System (PEPRIS) platform offering e–licensing facility for private schools in the province.

Through this portal, private schools’ owners can now register their schools with the SED Punjab, through its District Education Authorities (DAEs), online. This is for the first time in the history of the department that online registration of schools is being offered to private sector.

Sources in the department said the data of already registered private schools had also been uploaded on the online portal. They added presently 27,000 private schools’ data was available on the portal while the already registered private schools could upload their data on the portal as well.

UET symposium: The second online symposium on “Advanced Composites for Aerospace and Industrial Applications” was organised by University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore. According to a press release, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the symposium by welcoming the speakers and delegates in the event.