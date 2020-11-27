8 KP vice chancellors’ selection process completed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed the long-awaited selection of vice chancellors for the eight universities in the province.

The Higher Education Department has sent a summary of the selected candidates to the chief minister for approval. Around 60 candidates were called for interview for eight positions of vice-chancellors of different public sector universities in KP. However, some candidates were barred from participating in the interview due to serious allegations.

Six members of the Academic and Search Committee headed by former chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Attaur Rehman gave separate marks to each candidate and the candidates who got higher marks in total were called for an interview. Other members of the committee included Prof GA Miana, Dr Akram Sheikh, Prof Arif Nazir Butt, Prof Anwarul Hassan Gilani and Prof Shoaib A Khan.

Some of the current vice-chancellors were also removed from the interview list as they were already posted in different universities. According to the HED sources, the first place candidate on merit will be appointed as vice-chancellor. However, on the refusal of the candidate, the second and then the third candidate will be offered the post.

According to the data available with this correspondent, three names have been selected for the vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar. Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees is at the top, while Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak is at the second and third position respectively. The post of VC at the University of Peshawar has been vacant since August 06, 2020, when VC Muhammad Asif completed his term.

For the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Dr Iftikhar Hussain has been declared on top and it has been recommended to appoint him as the VC, while Zafar M Khan is in the second and Dr Hassan Nasir is in the third position in the panel.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain was also the VC of the University before this and completed his term on June 06, 2020.

Similarly, the Academic and Search Committee has recommended Professor Dr Sardar Khan as VC of Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dr Sayed Wiqar is placed in second and Dr Aleem Ahmad Khan in the third position in the recommended panel. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jamil Ahmed completed his term on June 06, 2020, after which the post became vacant.

For the University of Science and Technology Bannu, Prof Dr Khairuz Zaman has been declared as the most suitable candidate and placed in the first position, while Dr Masood Akhtar and Dr Muhammad Saleem have been placed in the second and third positions. The post of VC has been vacant since the removal of Prof Abid Ali Shah

Three names for the post of VC of Bacha Khan University Charsadda have been recommended by the committee. Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad is on top, while Dr Amin Badshah and Dr Shafiqur Rahman are placed second and third positions. Dr Thaqleen completed his term on June 06, 2020, after which the post became vacant.

Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig has been placed in the top position in the selection of VC of the University of Swabi, while Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak has been placed in the second position and Dr Rashid Ahmed in the third position. The post has been vacant since June 06, 2020. Former VC Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan completed his term on June 06, 2020, after which the post fell vacant.

The ASC has shortlisted three candidates for the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. Dr Zahoorul Haq is on top, while Dr Mukhtiar Alam is second, and Dr Aleem Ahmad Khan is placed in the third position. The post was vacant after the resignation of Dr Khursheed.

The post of VC of Shuhada e APS University of Technology Nowshera was vacant after the resignation of Dr Noorul Wahab. The selection committee has recommended the name of Dr Zaffar M Khan as suitable candidate along with Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Dr Hassan Nasir as second and third candidates.

Sixteen public sector universities in KP are functioning without permanent vice-chancellors; however, the selection process of eight is completed. The posts of VC of Islamia College University Peshawar, Fata University, Khyber Medical University, Chitral University, Buner University and Pak Austria University Haripur are still vacant, while the VC of Shaheed Benazir University was selected two years ago, but the notification of Razia Sultana's appointment could not be issued. Her interview was conducted in November 2018. The appointment of VC of Mardan Women's University is also pending.