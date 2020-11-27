Request for Multan Jalsa rejected

MULTAN: PPP and JUI-F leadership Thursday condemned a ban on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh on Nov 30.

PPP central leader and former PM Yusuf Gilani said the incumbent government claims to be democratic, but it is taking dictatorial measures. He said large-scale arrests of the PPP workers had been made by the government authorities during the past two days.

However, he warned, the Multan PDM meeting would be held as per schedule on Nov 30 at any cost. Addressing a workers’ convention here, he said during his tenure as the prime minister of Pakistan, no restrictions were ever imposed on freedom of speech in the country.

He said the Multan administration had warned the tent owners of dire consequences if they provided chairs for the PDM meeting. Separately, JUI-F chief patron Qari Muhammad Tahseen chaired a meeting and said the PDM public meeting would be held at any cost.

Later, addressing a joint press conference of the PDM leaders, Qari Tahseen said the government had launched an aggressive crackdown on the PDM workers, but the event would be held according to its schedule.

Earlier, the Multan city administration Thursday refused to grant permission for a public gathering, planned by the PDM, citing the rising spread of coronavirus. Denying permission for the jalsa, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government’s directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until Jan 31 next year. He added that at least eight smart lockdowns have been imposed in the city to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.