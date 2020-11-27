Man dies of corona in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A man died of coronavirus in Jamrud subdivision on Thursday, health officials said.

Shahid Khan Afridi, who conducts coronavirus tests voluntarily in the area, told this scribe that one Haji Gul Shad Afridi, 40, a resident of Jamrud, had tested positive a few weeks ago.

He said the ill-fated man was under-treatment but could not survive. He said it was the first death of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Khyber district.

He said that so far they have conducted around 5000 corona tests in which they diagnosed 95 persons corona positive in the district. He advised the corona patients to quarantine themselves at their homes and save lives.

He said the second wave seems to be more dangerous than the first one and asked people to follow SOPs. He said those who had recovered from coronavirus could be again infected if they did not follow health safety steps.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Yousafzai inspected various public spots including Nadra offices, district headquarters hospital and Landikotal and Torkham bazaars and asked the health staff to ensure healthy measures. He directed the police officials to take action against those who did not follow SOPs.