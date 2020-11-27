Unpaid teachers

The federal and provincial education ministers have announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 till January 10 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. They however have not dilated upon teachers’ salaries by the respective managements of educational institutions during the closure of all educational institutions.

During the last lockdown and closure of educational institutions, school managements had charged tuition fee from students but not paid salaries to the teaching staff on the pretext of the lockdown. The federal and provincial governments are urgently requested to deliberate on this important aspect and make it compulsory on educational institutions, both government and private ones, to ensure they pay salaries to their teaching staff as usual as they charge tuition fee from their students.

M Z Rifat

Lahore