Inter part-II exam result

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday announced the result of the Intermediate Part-II Special Examination with overall pass percentage of 18.10. A BISE spokesperson said a total of 21,129 candidates took part in the examination and 3,825 of them were declared pass. The result has been uploaded to the board’s official website and the same can also be checked by sending an SMS containing role number to 80029.