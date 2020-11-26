close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

CJ reprimands corona-hit lawyer for appearing in court

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Panic was witnessed during proceedings in the courtroom-1 of the Supreme Court on Wednesday after a lawyer suffering from COVID-19 appeared before the court. Barrister Adnan Khan appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and said despite testing positive, he appeared before the court. This led to panic in the courtroom at which the chief justice took exception to the non-serious attitude of the lawyer. “Why you turned up to the court? Why are you playing with the lives of others?” asked the chief justice. Barrister Adnan told the chief justice that he had submitted an application to another court, seeking adjournment as he had tested positive but his request was not accepted. The chief justice asked the lawyer to submit his arguments in writing and leave the courtroom at the earliest.

Latest News

More From Top Story