CJ reprimands corona-hit lawyer for appearing in court

ISLAMABAD: Panic was witnessed during proceedings in the courtroom-1 of the Supreme Court on Wednesday after a lawyer suffering from COVID-19 appeared before the court. Barrister Adnan Khan appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and said despite testing positive, he appeared before the court. This led to panic in the courtroom at which the chief justice took exception to the non-serious attitude of the lawyer. “Why you turned up to the court? Why are you playing with the lives of others?” asked the chief justice. Barrister Adnan told the chief justice that he had submitted an application to another court, seeking adjournment as he had tested positive but his request was not accepted. The chief justice asked the lawyer to submit his arguments in writing and leave the courtroom at the earliest.