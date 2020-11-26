‘All essential commodities to be provided at fixed rates’

SIALKOT: The district government has directed price control magistrates to take strict action against shopkeepers involved in price-hike.While chairing a meeting of special price control magistrates on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal said the district government wanted to ensure smooth supply of essential food commodities to people at fixed rates throughout the district, and stressed that price lists display must be ensured. Additional SP Imran, ACs of four tehsils of Sialkot district, DFCs and secretaries of the market committee were also present on the occasion.