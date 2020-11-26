Three more Covid-19 patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Three more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Wednesday. According to the hospital officials, coronavirus linked death toll has reached up to 61 in the hospital during the current month.

Reportedly, 189 patients are at Nishtar hospital, including 100 suspects, 89 positive cases while 23 coronavirus are critical condition. According to statistics, 1,645 coronavirus tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours in Multan division and 65 positive cases were reported. Some 1,274 tests have been conducted at Multan Nishtar hospital alone and 21 people were tested positive for coronavirus.

While 45 tests were conducted in Lodhran, none of them tested positive while tests reports of 45 cases are being awaiting. One hundred tests were carried out in Khanewal, 10 of them tested positive for COVID-19 while test reports of 860 are awaiting. Some 226 tests were conducted in Vehari and five of them tested positive while reports of 2,182 are being awaited, the health authorities said.