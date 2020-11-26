Rouhani calls for return to pre-Trump US-Iran situation

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday invited US President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration to restore the "situation that prevailed" before Donald Trump came to power.

"Iran and the US can both decide and declare that they will return to the situation that prevailed until January 20, 2017," Rouhani told his cabinet, referring to the date when the outgoing US president assumed office.

"If there is such a will among the future American leaders, I think that it will be very easy to resolve" numerous problems, Rouhani said. Iran and the US do not have direct diplomatic ties, but a nuclear deal agreed between Tehran, Washington and other world powers in 2015 -- negotiated when Barack Obama was in the White House, with Biden as his deputy -- saw bilateral tensions dissipate to the lowest level in decades.