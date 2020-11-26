Directive to take steps for smooth traffic flow

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has directed the chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore to make full use of available manpower, modern technology and other resources to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the City.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office, the IG said that computerised road sign test for issuance of driving licence should be continued while monitoring should also be done so that citizens can get driving licence without any hassle through modern automating method.

He said traffic wardens should be on high alert in the congested areas while the CTO should conduct inspections from time to time in field. He said awareness campaigns and other programmes should be continued for the citizens to prevent accidents.

The IG directed the police officers to launch intelligence based operations on a daily basis and arrest big drug dealers. The the areas around student hostels should be closely monitored so that the anti-social elements which attract the younger generation to fashionable drugs, including ice, could be behind bars.

He said crime hotspots in Lahore should be identified, and patrolling plan of Dolphin, PRU and other police forces in those areas should be made more effective.