Thu Nov 26, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

AVLC arrests car thief with five stolen cars

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police recovered five stolen cars and arrested a suspect on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the arrest was made by the AVLC SITE Division police. The suspect, Rizwan, was a drug addict and car lifter. He had already been arrested five times by the AVLC. The suspect was caught with the help of the CCTV Footage. Rizwanâ€™s other group member, Saif ur Rehman, was already arrested by the SITE police a few days ago with a stolen car and handed over to the AVLC Site for investigation. Rehman was a scrap dealer and used to sell stolen vehiclesâ€™ parts, including batteries of the stolen vehicles.

820kg ketamine seized

The Pakistan Customs seized 820 kilogrammes of ketamine, a chemical used in manufacturing of cocaine. According to a spokesperson, the chemical was recovered during a raid conducted on a tip-off at a warehouse in Mauripur. The chemical was concealed in drums. The recovered chemical was worth 82 million.

