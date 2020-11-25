4 more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital, raising the total death toll to 58 during the current month.

The deceased were identified as Naveed of Chichawatni, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Ramzan of Multan and Abdul Majeed of Jhang.

PPP condemns arrest of party workers in Gilgit-Baltistan: The PPP Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of party workers during riots in the Gilgit-Baltistan and demanded their immediate release.

Addressing a joint press conference at the press club here, senior PPP leader Habibullah Shakir said that the PDM Multan meeting would be held at any cost despite hurdles created by the administration and police. He said that the GB situation was worsening after elections.

He said that a number of PPP workers had been arrested in the GB and they were still missing. He demanded immediate release of the PPP workers. He said that the PDM Multan meeting would be historic.

He said that they had emotional, political and moral association with the PPP and they would join the PDM meting at any cost.

He said that the PPP always remained in political struggle, mass mobilisation, holding public meetings and motivating masses for democracy.

He told that the PPP was launched at its founding convention held in Lahore on November 30, 1967. In the same meeting, the meeting elected former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as its chairman. PPP office-bearers Nasheed Arif Gondal, Manzoor Qadri, Rana Javed Akhtar and others were also present.

Double-decker bus project: The double-decker bus project that was proposed for tourism promotion in Multan and Bahawalpur appeared to be a non starter for the city of saints, however, ready to kick off in Bahawalpur, officials said.

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) had conceived the plan targeting tourists interested in heritage tourism and a feasibility report was sent to Punjab government to initiate the bus service in Multan.

Two double-decker buses were purchased by TDCP for Multan and a site near Chaman Zar-e-Askari was selected in the city. However, the funds for the initiative lapsed while the official correspondence was in progress for transfer of land to TDCP. Moreover, district administration also did not give route clearance for the service to operate due to obstacles like hanging electricity conductors, encroachment and others. Bahawalpur city, however, has received a double-decker bus and a 6.5-kilometre long route has been selected which would be further increased. It has been proposed that the double-decker bus would initially run from Chowk Fawwara, to Noor Mehel, zoo and museum. Further extension would be decided later. Two drivers have been hired to operate the double-decker bus in Bahawalpur, however, the formal launch of service may be delayed due to novel coronavirus threat.