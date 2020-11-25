Youth kills brother over minor dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A youth killed his younger brother over a minor dispute in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.
According to police sources, Nadeem of Bhalwal had an altercation with his elder brother Tariq over planting a tubewell without his permission. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and Nadeem shot dead Tariq. Police have registered a case.