Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Youth kills brother over minor dispute

November 25, 2020

SARGODHA: A youth killed his younger brother over a minor dispute in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Nadeem of Bhalwal had an altercation with his elder brother Tariq over planting a tubewell without his permission. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words and Nadeem shot dead Tariq. Police have registered a case.

