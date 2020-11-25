Traders slam Covid strategy

LAHORE: Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) expressed serious concerns over the resurgence of Covid-19 in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government in this regard, and regretted that so far no official or department had taken retailers into confidence nor did they call for a strategy discussion.

CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob on Tuesday, rejecting the government’s steps taken to mitigate the second wave of Covid-19, said unless stakeholders were taken into confidence, the steps were meaningless and damaging for the retail businesses. As the only representative trade body of Pakistani retailers, CAP categorically rejects unilateral government measures, he added. The retail sector suffered damages in the first wave of virus, and many businesses suffered from initial government measures. “However, business improved as soon as the government started the consultation with stakeholders,” Mehboob said, adding that CAP appreciated and fully cooperated with government initiatives, but the old approach was back and steps were being taken without consultation.