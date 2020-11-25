Businessmen urged to adopt latest technology for uplift

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) Malik Nauman Langriyal has urged the business community to adopt the latest technology for development of Pakistan’s economy as the business development would help eliminate unemployment from the country.

He was addressing an international conference on business and commerce with the theme of creating opportunities from uncertainties organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers, at Hailey College of Commerce here on Tuesday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Principal HCC Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Dr Saadia Farooq, Vice-president Lahore Chamber of Commerce Tahir Manzoor, VC IBA Karachi S Akbar Zaidi, senior faculty members, researchers and students were present on the occasion.

Chairman, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society, Wasif Nagi supervised the event. Addressing the conference, Malik Nauman Langriyal said that Covid-19 had strongly damaged the economies throughout the world and this conference was a need of the hour to seek new opportunities among uncertainties.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given priority to the industry in the pandemic situation which had benefited the labour class and the business community. He said the PM had given an unprecedented package to uplift small medium industries which would trigger a positive change in the country’s overall economy and improve the living standard of a common man.

He said unfortunately the previous governments brought state institutions to a debacle and they could not deliver services to the country as well as the nation. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that it was the basic purpose of institutions of higher learning to create and transfer new knowledge, produce civilised citizens and bring change in attitudes. He said the universities should play their role for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said many public institutions had failed to deliver only because people there did not perform their duties. We must see what our value addition to the universe is, he said.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the conference had been organised to explore new horizons of business and commerce development under the prevailing situation. He said that speakers from other countries and various parts of Pakistan were participating in the conference. He said that the aim of the conference was to provide a platform to students and researchers to network themselves and share knowledge and experiences in the relevant fields.