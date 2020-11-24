Progressive forces termed prerequisite for countryâ€™s prosperity

MULTAN: The Social Democratic Progressive Forum Monday called upon all democratic and enlightened political workers and left groups to join hands to make the country a social welfare state.

Talking to reporters SDP Forumâ€™s coordinating secretaries Ammar Lal and Dr Hassan Nasir Syed stated this at the end of the visit to south Punjab districts. They welcomed the proposal of digital voting in elections in the country, assemblies and for Pakistan nationals living abroad. If the country can experience E-Commerce and E-Banking then why not the E-Government like European Union, US and other countries.

The country should be a social democratic welfare state instead of a security state. Ammar Lal demanded direct elections of the offices of President, Governors and Senators from voters of federating units.

Lal and Nasir demanded the size of union councils should be of 25, 0000 people in Local Bodies and delimitations of UCs must be done keeping in view of population size across the country.

They said the LG should introduce the concept of village councils like the United States, India and other countries, they said. They said the SDP Forum is a think tank established to promote progressive leadership and Ideas to make Pakistan a welfare state.

The SDP Forum is struggling for peace, prosperity, social justice to end economic inequality, they added. Lal has been an advisor to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and also suffered jail for eight years for his struggle against Zia martial law. He said only progressive forces can make the country a prosperous, livable and economically developed country to create jobs.

He said the SDP Forum demands free education, health and free home without markup. The SDP Forum is working to promote, cooperate and coordinate progressive enlighten forces across the country. The progressive cadres are a big quantitative and qualitative force across the country but they are out of political orbit in left and nationalist parties and SDP Forum is reviving and reuniting them, he maintained.

Amar Lal said the SDP Forum is coordinating activities through cultural, civic, economic and political activities. The SDP Forum is working to restructure systems to provide solutions, protecting heritage and promoting culture of nations. It is struggling for human rights, civil liberties and right of information, he said.

The SDP Forum is promoting interfaith and equal citizenship rights in the country. To upgrade agriculture, police reforms and judicial system according to the international standards and people friendly, he said.

He said the Forum is promoting an environment to provide FID projects in private and public sectors to increase GDP of country and per capita income. He said the SDP Forum demands minimum wages equivalent to one tola gold. The SDP Forum is struggling against racism of all types of gender inequality and women empowerment, he said.

Dr Hassan Nasir Syed demanded the government stop exporting raw materials and minerals except value-added items. He said the ruling classes are corrupt enacting laws in assemblies in favor of upper classes. The state must take measures to improve life of the middle and working classes. The SDP Forum is working to promote an ample environment for the induction of middle and classes in assemblies, he added.