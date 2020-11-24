close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

6,000 comic books donated to children

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

Islamabad:As many as 6,000 colourful Gogi comic books worth Rs. 120,000 were loaded on to a vehicle and sent off to ‘Bunyad Foundation’ in Lahore the other day as a donation from Gogi Studios.

“After the 1,000 books that went out, courtesy an international corporate through the Red Crescent, I wanted to donate a generous number of Gogi books before the end of the year. Considering that Universal Children’s Day is also celebrated this month, we decided to bring cheer to children who are unable to attend school in these COVID-19 times,” said Nigar Nazar, CEO of Gogi Studios. Hence came about this philanthropic action.

Shaheen Attiq ur Rehman, the Vice Chairperson of Bunyad—a strong advocacy organization working in the areas of education, child rights, and women’s empowerment for the past 25—was overjoyed with the donation. “We received a very encouraging letter from Bunyad,” Nigar said.

The seven comic books, which are filled with colourful illustrations and easy vocabulary, have raised awareness among young students on various aspects of life, and have even increased attendance in schools. The themes include religious harmony, education, women’s rights, extremism, environment, and everyday life humour.

