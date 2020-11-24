House damaged in fire

A fire broke out at a house in Sector 41-B of District Korangi on Monday, partially damaging furniture and other valuables. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, responding to information, one fire tender was immediately dispatched to the property, where the firefighters took around one hour to douse the blaze.

The spokesperson said the fire broke out when preparations for a wedding were going on, but it was not immediately known what caused it. Luckily, no casualties occurred.