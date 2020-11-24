Without proof

While addressing a PDM rally in Peshawar, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made quite disappointing remarks against the incumbent government, saying that it is going to be out of power in January. He called the ruling party the most corrupt party in the history of Pakistan. He also raised a question on the accountability process in the country and said that NAB is only pursuing politically motivated cases.

It is important to mention that the present government is elected by the people through a fair election process and cannot be deposed unless there are corruption cases against it. If Bilawal has any case against the government, he is free to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Allegations without proofs are unreasonable.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur