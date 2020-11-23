close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 23, 2020

Hindko language writer Sheen Shaukat passes away

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 23, 2020

PESHAWAR: A senior Hindko language writer, poet and researcher, Sheen Shaukat, passed away here on Sunday. He was in the mid-60s. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Wapda Town in Taru Jabba, GT Road and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Literati and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who enjoyed wide respect in the literary circles. He is survived by a widow and three children. Fateha is being offered at the family home, House No 144, Sector-D, Wapda Town, Taru Jabba.

Latest News

More From Peshawar