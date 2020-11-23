Hindko language writer Sheen Shaukat passes away

PESHAWAR: A senior Hindko language writer, poet and researcher, Sheen Shaukat, passed away here on Sunday. He was in the mid-60s. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Wapda Town in Taru Jabba, GT Road and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. Literati and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who enjoyed wide respect in the literary circles. He is survived by a widow and three children. Fateha is being offered at the family home, House No 144, Sector-D, Wapda Town, Taru Jabba.