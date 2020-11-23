Mother of Nawaz, Shahbaz passes away in LondonOur correspondents

LAHORE: Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, passed away in London on Sunday. The news of her death was announced by PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar on twitter. “Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted. Party sources said Begum Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old; she was ill for quite some time and being treated in London. She was staying with Nawaz Sharif at the Avenfield Apartments in London. Party sources said her condition worsened over the last two three days and she could not regain her health due to old age.

Talking to The News Ataullah Tarar said he spoke to Shahbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shahbaz by telephone, who confirmed his grandmother's death. He said that arrangements were being made to bring the body to the country for burial.

He said Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz had also been informed about Begum Shamim Akhtar's death. He said that a request would be submitted to the court to allow Shahbaz and Hamza to be released on parole so that they could attend the funeral.

As soon as the news of demise broke, condolences started pouring in from all sections of society including political leaders. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the death. “My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un,” he said in a condolence on his twitter account.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, COAS said: “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen.”

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also offered condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Zardari also expressed their grief over her death and sent their condolences to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja Asif, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Azma Bukhari and others also posted condolences messages on the social media. PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Awais Leghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran and other party leaders also expressed their condolences on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar and prayed for her forgiveness.

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri and PML-Functional Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani expressed deep condolences with the Sharif family.

In a tweet, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her grief over “Aapi Jee's” death and prayed for her life hereafter. She said Nawaz's mother was a persevering, content, well-mannered and pious woman. She said all political and party activities had been suspended till her burial.

Rana Sanaullah also announced postponement of all party activities. He announced that the rallies in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, set to be held on Nov 23 and Nov 24, respectively were postponed.

“All political activities of the party have also been postponed till the funeral prayers,” he announced adding the party leadership would be present at Model Town party office [180-H] for those who come for last rites and condolences.

Meanwhile, leaders of religio-political parties expressed grief over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the demise of Nawaz Sharif’s mother under the present circumstances was a source of grief. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Paracha and other leaders also condoled with the Sharif brothers.

JUP President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, JUP-Noorani Vice President Qari Zawwar Bahadur, JUP-Niazi President Pir Masoom Hussain Naqvi expressed grief over the demise of the mother of Nawaz Sharif.