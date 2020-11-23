Kidnapped man recovered dead from Sundar.

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man, who was kidnapped from Kahna, has been recovered dead from the Sundar police limits. The victim has been identified as Rasheed. Some locals spotted a body and informed the police. Police suspected that the kidnappers strangled the victim and later threw his body in a deserted area of Sundar. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.