Mon Nov 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

Kidnapped man recovered dead from Sundar.

National

Our Correspondent
November 23, 2020

LAHORE: A man, who was kidnapped from Kahna, has been recovered dead from the Sundar police limits. The victim has been identified as Rasheed. Some locals spotted a body and informed the police. Police suspected that the kidnappers strangled the victim and later threw his body in a deserted area of Sundar. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

