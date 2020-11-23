Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City while Met Office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over the western and upper parts of the county. They predicted that cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain and snowfall over hills is likely to occur in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.