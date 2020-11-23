Firdous seeks UN role in checking blasphemy

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that every Muslim loves beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than anything else in the world, and is ever ready to sacrifice for protecting his dignity.

These views were expressed by her while addressing the closing ceremonies, organised at Kamoke, Muridke, Gujranwala, Daska and Sialkot on the last day of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week, according to a handout. She said the government observed the week not for any political or personal benefit but for the sake of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a source of guidance for the entire humanity.

She said the dedication, passion and love with which the people of Punjab celebrated Seerat Week had no precedent in the history. She congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his entire team for paying homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in such a wonderful manner.

She said that one week was not enough to describe the greatness of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a mercy for mankind. She said the remembrance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a way to get the blessings of Allah Almighty and a source of forgiveness and salvation for all of us in this world and the world hereafter. She said that different activities were organised by the provincial government, including Mehfil-e-Milad, Na’at and Qirat competition, Na’atia Musharia, Ulema Mushaikh conference, calligraphy exhibition, debate competitions and Mehfil-e-Samaa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar truly deserve credit for all this, she said adding the PM was following the golden principles set forth by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and committed to establishing a state on the pattern of the state of Madina. Representing the Ummah, the PM took a strong stand at the United Nations on the publication of blasphemous sketches in the West.

She said that the United Nations must decide code of conduct on the publication of profane sketches in France and punishments should be proposed for those who use derogatory remarks and do any such offence against any of the prophets.

She praised all provincial government departments for actively participating in the Seerat Week celebrations. She also thanked the media for cooperating and supporting the celebrations. Later, she gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to the position-holders of Na’at, debates and quiz competitions in a ceremony held at Government Girls Degree College, Daska.