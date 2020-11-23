Sahulat bazaars unable to facilitate buyers

LAHORE:The Punjab government’s idea of controlling inflation through Sahulat bazaars has not been able to facilitate the general public so far due to a limited number of shops and sale of few vegetables and fruits along with overcharging there too.

Further, nonexistence of the administration and writ of the government was observed in the City markets that exposed all “eyewash” arrangements of these bazaars. The official price list issued by the market committee duly signed by the deputy commissioner office officials was not implemented anywhere even in the Sahulat bazaars.

In Sahulat bazaars, lower grade and variety items were sold at A-grade price while the administrative officials deputed there were least interested in enforcing the official rates. They even asked the complainants about their inability to take action against them. For example, A-grade orange at were sold at Rs100 per dozen as the sellers said that they could only sell B-grade items at A-grade rate here. They claimed that their purchasing price was higher than the official rate list so they could not sell it at official rates.

Further, imposition of fine mechanism also failed to create deterrence among the sellers who across the city continued overcharging openly. The price of chicken meat, live bird was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs216 per kg, while it sold at Rs240 per kg and meat by Rs7 per kg, reached Rs313 per kg and sold Rs350 to 380 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, B-Grade Rs85 to 90 per kg, mixed sold at Rs120 per kg, and potato sugar-free increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg, and sold at Rs70 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar, sugar-free potato was sold at Rs85 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs85 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs61 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55 to 58 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs240 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs115 to 125 per kg, and C-grade at Rs100 to 105 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar, A, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs145 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs255 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Ginger Thai price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs510 to 520 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 800 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Bitter gourd price remained unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Spinach farm price was fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, and local variety was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, both sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Zucchini local was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 80 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Luffa was gained by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 kg, not sold. Arum was unchanged at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Green chilli price A-grade was reduced by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, unchanged fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, carrot local was gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs20 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold up to Rs40 per kg. Beetroot was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Mongray was reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs87 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Mustard leaves price reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold up to Rs80 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs44 to 123 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs130 to 180 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs72 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs60 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg. Grape fruit price increased by Re one per piece fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Grapes Sunderkhani price was not issued but sold at Rs400 per kg, Grapes gola fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, Grapes Tofi sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Price of pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs250 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg, Danedar was fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs84 to 87 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Persimmon was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Waternut was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Orange was fixed at Rs60 to 85 per dozen sold at Rs60 to 100 per dozen. Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.