Life in a pandemic

To contain the spread of the virus, the authorities may close education institutions across the country. Many people aren’t satisfied with this decision. When schools were reopened after six months, many teachers had to make extra effort to bring students back on the track. Students will suffer a lot if the government decides to close schools. The government must refrain from closing schools or other business activities. It should, however, ensure that all places are following SOPs strictly. The country is already struggling with a low literary rate.

The closure of schools for a long period will have a bad effect on the education sector. Virtual learning is not better than on-campus learning. For college- and university-going students, virtual learning may have some significance. However, for school-going children, virtual classes are of little to no value. We have already experienced the worst results of the lockdown. Covid-19 is a reality and we will have to learn to live with it.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali