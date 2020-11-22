close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

PSCA holds Mehfil-e-Milad

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

LAHORE : A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The participants in the ceremony expressed love and gratitude for Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The PSCA chief operation officer said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) ended ignorance in the world and lightened it.

He emphasised on following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, Hamad-e-Baritallah and Naat by the authority’s staff and police communication officers with utmost devotion.

A large number of PSCA staff and police communication officers participated in Mehfil-e- Milad. The participants prayed to Allah Almighty for peace, progress, and prosperity in the country.

Latest News

More From Lahore