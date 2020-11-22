PSCA holds Mehfil-e-Milad

LAHORE : A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The participants in the ceremony expressed love and gratitude for Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The PSCA chief operation officer said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) ended ignorance in the world and lightened it.

He emphasised on following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, Hamad-e-Baritallah and Naat by the authority’s staff and police communication officers with utmost devotion.

A large number of PSCA staff and police communication officers participated in Mehfil-e- Milad. The participants prayed to Allah Almighty for peace, progress, and prosperity in the country.