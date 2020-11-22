Pharmacy regulator gets new body

At long last, the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has got the top decision-making body. The last Council had ceased to exist on September 22 last year after the expiry of the three-year term leading to ad hocism at the regulator for the practice and education of pharmacy in the country.

The re-constitution of the PCP Council comes following the cabinet's approval of its members recommended by the Ministry of National Health Services. According to the ministry's notification, the health director-general will head the 12-member Council, which comprises Prof Dr Mehjabeen of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology Karachi, Dr Muhammad Akhlaq of the Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Ubaid Khan, chief inspector (drugs) Gilgit Baltistan, Dr Ghulam Razaq of the University of Balochistan Quetta, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Ghoto of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof Dr Jamshaid Ali Khan of the University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmad of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Ali Ahmed Agha, secretary of the Pharmacy Council of Balochistan, Tanwir Ahmed Siddiqui, secretary of the Pharmacy Council of Sindh, M Ibrahim, secretary of the Pharmacy Council of KP, and Malik Irshad Hussain, secretary of the Punjab Pharmacy Council.