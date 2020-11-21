Traders meet RCB officer

Rawalpindi : A delegation of ‘Anjuman e Tajaran’, Saddar, led by its President Sheikh Hafeez and Vice President Munir Butt held a meeting with Additional Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Maria Jabeen and tendered unconditional apology over the resistance put up by the encroachers few days back in Saddar during operation against them by the enforcement cell of the civic body.

The meeting was chaired by Additional CEO, Maria Jabeen. It was decided in the meeting that a member of ‘Anjuman e Tajaran’ would represent with the Enforcement Cell during operations against encroachers at Bank Road in order to conduct the operation smoothly and to prevent any resistance by encroachers on unpleasant incidence like past.

Anjuman stands firm in making Sadar a parking free pedestrian area by moving all the vehicles and motorcycles to the designated Cantt Board parking areas.

The meeting also decided to disuse parking of motor bike in front of Singapore Plaza besides removing all chains/barriers from the circles of all plazas and a permanent parking lot would be allocated for parking of vehicles and motor cycles of traders and their workers.

Moreover, it would be ensured that basements of plazas are used for parking purpose specifically and security cameras would be installed all over the Saddar markets besides setting up a Control Room which will comprise of one representative of ‘Anjuman e Tajaran’ and one staff members of RCB enforcement cell.

RCB management will take up all maintenance and renovation/improvement works of government buildings while the private buildings would be uplifted by ‘Anjuman e Tajaran.’

Similarly, Anjuman e Tajaran would extend its fullest cooperation with the civic body in this regard. Anjuman agreed to facilitate RCB to achieve and maintain uniform signage in Sadar area and to give it a homogeneous look to improve the aesthetic of the vicinity. After reaching on a consensus in the meeting, the RCB on the directions of additional CEO returned all seized goods to the encroachers as good will gesture.