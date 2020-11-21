close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
AFP
November 21, 2020

Nepal stalling prosecutions on war crimes: HRW

AFP
November 21, 2020

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s authorities are preventing police and prosecutors from pursuing wartime crimes from the conflict between Maoist rebels and the state which ended in 2006,contributing to a culture of impunity, Human Rights Watch said on Friday. More than 16,000 people died in the 10-year civil war and over a thousand went missing.

