Ikebana exhibition mesmerises viewers

LAHORE:The Lahore Bonsai Society's Grand Bonsai Annual three-day long exhibition in collaboration with Sogetsu Ikebana, on the theme of “Colours of Life” was inaugurated at Packages Mall on Friday.

The exhibition which created a much needed environment of beauty and serenity all around the venue in the prevailing difficult times of the COVID-19, proved to be a breath of fresh air with its soothing and highly impressive creations through flowers and other materials by the members of the Society.

It is pertinent to note that Sogetsu is the modern school of Ikebana. Noreen Syed, the driving force and the Director Sogetsu Study Group, had invited the prestigious guests, including representative of the Japanese Embassy, Islamabad, Amir Sherazi, Consul General of Japan, Shaista Khawar, Ambreen Irfan, Afshan, Lubna Usman and many others. Certificates were given to the participants of Sogetsu Ikebana classes on this occasion. Renowned sculptor Mansoor Zubairi also attended the inaugural ceremony and appreciated the creations. ***