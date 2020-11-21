Land not being procured forcibly for Ravi project: LDA

LAHORE:No land is being forcibly taken away from anyone for the Ravi Urban Development Project while no notice was given to anyone to acquire land for the project.

This was stated by LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran while talking to the media here on Friday. As a spokesperson of Ravi River Urban Development Authority, SM Imran said that no land was being grabbed by force for the Ravi Urban Development Project.

The project will be completed in three phases, he said, adding the first phase consisted of handing over 44,000 acres of land to the authority for which no one was being evicted and no notice has been issued to anyone for acquiring this land. He claimed that so far eight case in courts were filed by illegal housing schemes while no case was filed by ordinary citizens.

He visited the Ravi Urban Development Project along with Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to the chief minister, Punjab. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar was also present on the occasion.

SM Imran said that this was a very important project, which can only be started by a person with strong will like Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan was looking at future issues. “Our biggest problem in the days to come is water supply,” he said, adding that water war will not start in future but it has already started. India has blocked Pakistan's water by building a dam on the Ravi River.

He said that in view of the importance of water, the prime minister has initiated this project and a special meeting was held twice a week to review the progress made on it. He said that at present innumerable settlements have sprung up in the flood-prone area along the Ravi River.

In the first phase, 28-foot wall will be built on both sides of the river and three barrages will be built, he said. In this way, a lake will be created by storing water and water will be saved from being wasted.

He said that the construction of the lake would improve the ground water level of the provincial metropolis. In addition, seven water treatment plants will be set up there, he said and concluded that these 28-feet high wall would also protect the citizens from floods.