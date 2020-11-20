Five more corona patients die

MULTAN: Five more COVID-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital on Thursday.

According to health officials, some 52 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Multan division and smart lockdown has also been imposed in four hotspot areas in Multan city. Muhammad Nasir, 50, Ghulam Farid, 83 and Kamran, 29, all of Multan and Saeedur Rehman, 39, of Layyah and Shahadat Hussein, 49, of Lodhran tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital. The death toll with new deaths has risen to 16 during the last three days. According to officials of health authorities, some 1,688 people were tested during the last 24 hours in the Multan division and results of 52 were positive.

Tests of some 546 people were conducted at the Multan Nishtar Hospital and 33 tested positive for COVID-19 and results of 86 were being awaited. Some 210 people were tested in Khanewal district and five tested positive for the virus and results of 768 were being awaited.

In Lodhran district 162 people were tested and their results were being awaited.

Some 750 people were tested in Vehari district and five were tested positive for COVID-19 and results of 2, 244 reports were being awaited.