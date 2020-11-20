Young entrepreneurs want business facilitation centre set up

PESHAWAR: The young entrepreneurs on Thursday demanded the government to set up a business facilitation centre to guide them on how to remove difficulties and irritants in starting news businesses.

They were speaking at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Youth Entrepreneurs at the SCCI. The chamber President Sherbaz Bilour chaired the meeting. Chairman of the committee, Sanan Sethi, vice-chairman, Asad Ishfaq, Haris Mufti Saad Khan Zahid, young business people and new business startups were present in the meeting. The youth leaders informed the participants about the initiatives taken for the development of young entrepreneurship, welfare and other areas and various projects, guidance for new business. The SCCI president asked the young entrepreneurs and new business startups to adopt modern techniques and information technology to promote and market their handicrafts and manufacturing products in a befitting manner. He urged the government to take steps for making ease of doing business for young businesspersons. Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for serious efforts for the development of information and digitisation, which would help bring economic stability and do businesses through modern tools and ways. Terming the youth a prime source of development and radiant future of the country, he said the government should extend financial assistance to young businesspeople and take steps for their capacity building to bring economic prosperity and development in Pakistan. The SCCI chief fully agreed to the proposals and recommendation from the youth leaders and businesspersons. He assured the participants that the SCCI would extend all cooperation and support to remove obstacles to business startups. He emphasized the youth to come up with comprehensive, viable, working and good business plans to ensure grants or financial assistance from relevant government departments, authorities and international monetary institutions.