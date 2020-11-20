Another child killed, burnt in rural Peshawar

PESHAWAR: People in southern parts of the provincial capital are in a shock as another child was brutally killed and her body burnt in Badaber village on Thursday.

This time the victim was a seven-year old girl who was killed by unidentified killers before they dumped her body in a graveyard in Badaber after setting her on fire. Earlier on Saturday, a four-year-old boy, who went missing two days back, was found dead in the fields of Telaband in the limits of the Badaber Police Station in rural Peshawar. The villagers found the charred body of the girl, who had gone missing a day earlier, in a graveyard early in the morning. Heavy contingents of the police reached the spot after the incident. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur, SSP Operations Mansoor Aman and other officers also visited the spot and supervised collection of pieces of evidence. “We are collecting the evidence and have constituted high-level teams to identify and arrest the culprits. Those involved in the gruesome act will be arrested and the case will be worked out soon,” said CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

Meanwhile, the angry people in Badaber blocked the Indus Highway for hours to protest the killing of the young girl, identified as Aalia daughter of Mairaj.

The villagers blocked the Kohat Road and expressed concern over the second such incident in the area in the last five days. Led by ANP MPA Khushdil Khan, the protesters demanded that those involved in both the incidents should be identified and given an exemplary punishment to stop such happenings in future. They said that the two incidents have spread terror in the area, especially among the children and their parents.

The capital city police authorities have already constituted a high-level team to investigate the murder of a young boy in Badaber. The boy Tahirullah went missing on November 11. His body with marks of torture was found in the fields of Badaber on Saturday after which the police was informed.

The abdomen of the boy, son of a brick-kiln labourer, was cut with a knife but doctors denied the reports that appeared in the social media that his organs were removed. Police officials said the doctors have confirmed that no organ was removed, adding, the deceased was also not sexually assaulted.